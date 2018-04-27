

CTV Vancouver





A man convicted of a fatal shooting at a Surrey house party more than six years ago has been sentenced to life in prison.

Russell Atma Bidesi will not be eligible for parole for at least 15 years, the court heard Friday, for his role in the death of Bradley McPherson.

The 28-year-old victim was shot in the back of the head at an after-hours gathering on Christmas Eve after a trivial squabble during which McPherson tried to stand up for another party guest.

McPherson's mother told reporters previously that her son had been standing up to a "bully." Homicide investigators said previously that he was a victim of unfortunate circumstances and had no criminal record.

Bidesi was charged with second-degree murder 16 months after McPherson's death, and convicted earlier this year.

He was already incarcerated on a 14-year manslaughter conviction for a separate killing when he appeared for his sentencing hearing, wearing a black T-shirt and a gold chain. His head was shaved except for his goatee.

When the sentence was read out Friday, many of the family members and friends of the victim audibly gasped. They said they felt 15 years was too lenient.

While about 30 people were gathered in court to support the victim, a half-dozen were there to support Bidesi. He waved to his family and friends before being led away.