Car crushed by dump truck in Langley

Police are on the scene of a serious crash in Langley.

16th Avenue between 200th and 208th streets is shut down due to the collision, according to Langley RCMP.

Video from the scene shows a small car completely crumpled under the front wheels of a large dump truck. A blue sheet covers one side of the car.

BCEHS said the crash happened around 5:10 p.m. One ambulance arrived at the scene, but didn’t leave with any patients.

Police confirmed the crash was fatal.

Langley RCMP are advising people to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.