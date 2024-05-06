Canucks vs. Oilers schedule released, Demko ruled out for Game 1
The Vancouver Canucks are gearing up for Round 2 this week, with the full game schedule released over the weekend.
After defeating the Nashville Predators with a late-game goal Friday evening, the Canucks and Oilers will go head-to-head in a Canadian showdown starting Wednesday.
The Canucks eliminated the Predators in Game 6 of the first series, while the Oilers finished off the Los Angeles Kings in five games.
As the Pacific Division champions, the Canucks have home ice advantage, which means the first two games of the series will be in Vancouver.
The full second round schedule, in Pacific Daylight Time, follows:
- Game 1: Wednesday, May 8 at 7 p.m. (Rogers Arena)
- Game 2: Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. (Rogers Arena)
- Game 3: Sunday, May 12, time 6:30 p.m. (Rogers Place)
- Game 4: Tuesday, May 14, time TBA (Rogers Place)
- Possible Game 5: Thursday, May 16, time TBA (Rogers Arena)
- Possible Game 6: Saturday, May 18, time TBA (Rogers Place)
- Possible Game 7: Monday, May 20, time TBA (Rogers Arena)
The Oilers and the Canucks faced off four times during the regular season, and Vancouver won every game, including the 8-1 upset of a season opener in October. Edmonton ended up finishing second to the Canucks in the division.
Demko ruled out
Injured goalie Thatcher Demko has been ruled out for Wednesday's game. Canucks coach Rick Tochett says Demko, nominated last week for the Vezina trophy as one of the best goalies in the NHL, is getting better but not well enough to suit up for this week's game against the Oilers.
The Canucks are now looking to former third-string goalie Arturs Silovs to start the series.
Silovs was in goal for the Canucks last week when they clinched their first round series over the Nashville Predators.
With files from The Canadian Press
