Canucks sign defenceman Jett Woo to one-year, two-way contract

The Vancouver Canucks signed defenceman Jett Woo to a one-year, two-way contract on Sunday.

Woo had 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists) and 93 penalty minutes across 62 games in 2023-24 with Vancouver's American Hockey League affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks.

The 23-year-old's assists and points totals were career highs, while his goal total tied his career-best mark.

In 200 career AHL games split between Abbotsford and the Utica Comets, Woo has 65 points (19 goals, 46 assists) and 242 penalty minutes.

The Winnipeg product has also appeared in eight career Calder Cup playoff games, all with Abbotsford.

The six-foot, 205-pound Woo was a second-round pick (37th overall) of the Canucks in the 2018 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2024.