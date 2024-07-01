Small wildfire 'being held' near Spences Bridge, B.C. firefighters say

Crews are responding to a small wildfire discovered south of Spences Bridge, B.C., on Canada Day.

One witness told CTV News she saw white smoke billowing from outside the community – located between Lytton and Merritt along the Trans-Canada Highway – around 2:15 p.m.

Few other details have been confirmed, but the B.C. Wildfire Service said the fire is suspected to be human-caused.

Hours after the fire was discovered, the BCWS said it remained less than a hectare in size – and officials are not anticipating much spread.

The wildfire is classified as “being held,” meaning it is projected to “remain within the current perimeter, control line or boundary.”