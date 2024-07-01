VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Small wildfire 'being held' near Spences Bridge, B.C. firefighters say

    Smoke billows from a small wildfire burning outside Spences Bridge, B.C., on July 1, 2024. (Sara Walkem) Smoke billows from a small wildfire burning outside Spences Bridge, B.C., on July 1, 2024. (Sara Walkem)
    Crews are responding to a small wildfire discovered south of Spences Bridge, B.C., on Canada Day.

    One witness told CTV News she saw white smoke billowing from outside the community – located between Lytton and Merritt along the Trans-Canada Highway – around 2:15 p.m.

    Few other details have been confirmed, but the B.C. Wildfire Service said the fire is suspected to be human-caused.

    Hours after the fire was discovered, the BCWS said it remained less than a hectare in size – and officials are not anticipating much spread.

    The wildfire is classified as “being held,” meaning it is projected to “remain within the current perimeter, control line or boundary.”

