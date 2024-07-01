Several WestJet flights still cancelled at Vancouver airport after strike ends
The tentative agreement that ended a days-long strike involving WestJet’s airline mechanics was not reached in time to avoid more travel woes at the Vancouver airport Monday.
WestJet announced the tentative deal with the airline’s unionized mechanics late Sunday night, hours after the two parties returned to the bargaining table.
“We take no victory laps on this outcome but will sleep better tonight knowing further harm has been prevented,” WestJet president Diederik Pen said in a statement.
But the airline also warned there would be “further disruptions” over the coming weeks as operations returned to normal.
Those disruptions include several cancelled Canada Day flights out of Vancouver International Airport, which were announced Sunday morning hours before the strike was called off.
Some of the destinations on the impacted flights include Los Cabos, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Toronto, Edmonton and Calgary.
WestJet cancelled 78 scheduled flights across the country Monday, and an additional three on Tuesday. The airline has cancelled 832 flights in total since the strike was first announced Thursday.
In a news release, the Airplane Mechanics Fraternal Association said “substantial improvements” were gained in the latest round of negotiations for the workers’ five-year tentative agreement, which will be put to a ratification vote soon.
"We believe this outcome would not have been possible without the strike, but we do regret the disruption and inconvenience it has caused the travelling public over the Canada Day holiday period," the union said in its statement.
"We are pleased the strike lasted only 48 hours and that service can now return to normal.”
U.S. Supreme Court rules Trump has immunity for official, not private acts
The U.S. Supreme Court found on Monday that Donald Trump cannot be prosecuted for any actions that were within his constitutional powers as president, but can for private acts, in a landmark ruling recognizing for the first time any form of presidential immunity from prosecution.
On July 1, 1916, a generation of Newfoundlanders died in one brief battle
Millions are celebrating Canada’s 157th birthday this year -- as they do every year -- with fireworks, food and family. In Newfoundland, it is a day of mourning for one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War.
You might live to be 100 years old. But will you be able to afford it?
Retirement has historically lasted about two decades, but for some Canadians it is now extending to twice that amount of time as more live well into their 90s and beyond. That's making some rethink their investments, savings, expenses and when to retire.
If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
Scientists wary of bird flu pandemic 'unfolding in slow motion'
Scientists tracking the spread of bird flu are increasingly concerned that gaps in surveillance may keep them several steps behind a new pandemic, according to Reuters interviews with more than a dozen leading disease experts.
Eight 'tow truck-related' shootings in Toronto, no injuries reported: police
Toronto police are looking for a stolen vehicle in connection with at least eight separate shootings in the city over the weekend.
In his own words: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's message on Canada Day
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a video message to Canadians on Canada Day. Here's what he had to say, in his own words.
Calgary crews working to stabilize water system in final step toward service restoration
Crews are working to stabilize Calgary’s water system as the final step in restoring the city’s water service following a major feeder line break.
Possible indecent gesture at Euro 2024 game under investigation
England star Jude Bellingham is being investigated by UEFA over a potentially offensive gesture made during a European Championship win against Slovakia.
WestJet mechanics strike forces dozens more B.C. flight cancellations
Dozens of WestJet flights to and from Vancouver International Airport were cancelled Sunday, as a strike by airline mechanics continues.
'A disaster': Passengers sleep at Vancouver International Airport after WestJet flights cancelled
With dozens of WestJet flights unceremoniously cancelled to and from Vancouver International Airport Sunday, many travelers have been forced to sleep at the airport, or pay out of pocket for a flight from another airline.
Neighbour on the hook for $3,675 in damages due to 'nuisance cedar': B.C. tribunal
A B.C. man who reneged on a deal to split the cost of removing a tree with his next-door neighbour is now on the hook for the whole amount, B.C.’s civil resolution has ruled.
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for B.C. Interior
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Sunday for a swath of the B.C. Interior, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
Man shot and killed by police after crash near Fraser
A man was shot and killed by police Saturday night after a car crash in northeast Edmonton.
-
-
-
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
Some Canada Day celebrations rained out in Winnipeg
Regina police renew call to find suspect in armed assault investigation
Saskatoon crews tackle garage fire on Canada Day
What's open and closed? Where are the fireworks? What to know for Canada Day 2024 in Toronto
Nearly 1,300 Quebec families still looking for a home on Moving Day
How to get to LeBreton Flats Park on foot, by bike on Canada Day
Pedestrian dead after being struck by train in Moncton
WestJet reaches deal to end strike, but passengers in London still stranded
Brandon Montour, Stanley Cup champ from Six Nations, signs with Seattle Kraken
Official says security cam photo taken in northern Ont. appears to be a cougar
An unknown Newfoundland soldier killed in the First World War is being laid to rest
