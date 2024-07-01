Several WestJet flights still cancelled at Vancouver airport after strike ends

The tentative agreement that ended a days-long strike involving WestJet’s airline mechanics was not reached in time to avoid more travel woes at the Vancouver airport Monday.

WestJet announced the tentative deal with the airline’s unionized mechanics late Sunday night, hours after the two parties returned to the bargaining table.

“We take no victory laps on this outcome but will sleep better tonight knowing further harm has been prevented,” WestJet president Diederik Pen said in a statement.

But the airline also warned there would be “further disruptions” over the coming weeks as operations returned to normal.

Those disruptions include several cancelled Canada Day flights out of Vancouver International Airport, which were announced Sunday morning hours before the strike was called off.

Some of the destinations on the impacted flights include Los Cabos, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Toronto, Edmonton and Calgary.

WestJet cancelled 78 scheduled flights across the country Monday, and an additional three on Tuesday. The airline has cancelled 832 flights in total since the strike was first announced Thursday.

In a news release, the Airplane Mechanics Fraternal Association said “substantial improvements” were gained in the latest round of negotiations for the workers’ five-year tentative agreement, which will be put to a ratification vote soon.

"We believe this outcome would not have been possible without the strike, but we do regret the disruption and inconvenience it has caused the travelling public over the Canada Day holiday period," the union said in its statement.

"We are pleased the strike lasted only 48 hours and that service can now return to normal.”