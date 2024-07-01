Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in New Westminster, B.C.

A pedestrian was taken to hospital Monday evening after they were struck by a vehicle in New Westminster, B.C.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says paramedics were called to the scene near East Columbia and Braid streets at 6:42 p.m.

One ambulance with primary care paramedics tended to the injured pedestrian, who was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

The New Westminster Police Department did not respond to a request for information about the collision.