    • Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in New Westminster, B.C.

    A photo shows the back of a New Westminster police officer's jacket. (Twitter, New Westminster Police Department) A photo shows the back of a New Westminster police officer's jacket. (Twitter, New Westminster Police Department)
    A pedestrian was taken to hospital Monday evening after they were struck by a vehicle in New Westminster, B.C.

    B.C. Emergency Health Services says paramedics were called to the scene near East Columbia and Braid streets at 6:42 p.m.

    One ambulance with primary care paramedics tended to the injured pedestrian, who was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

    The New Westminster Police Department did not respond to a request for information about the collision.

