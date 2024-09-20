Canucks fan group The Larscheiders fighting for spot at Rogers Arena

Members of the only organized support group for the Vancouver Canucks are feeling slighted after losing their usual space at Rogers Arena.

For years, the Larscheiders – named after famed former Canucks broadcaster Tom Larscheid – have been buying out sections 325 and 326 for a handful of games per season, standing together to cheer on the team.

This year, the Larscheiders were informed the hockey club would no longer be able to dedicate entire sections to the group – due to growing demand for season tickets.

The move prompted swift outrage online, with one fan noting on Reddit that the Larscheiders had given "unwavering support no matter how bad the team was," only to be cast aside following the Canucks' impressive showing in the 2023-24 season.

Larscheiders co-founder Carlo Bodrogi told CTV News representatives for the Canucks met with the group this week and offered a temporary solution of hosting them in the Rogers Studio Lounge – a venue that can only accommodate about one-third of the approximately 200 members who normally attend games together.

“I think they heard the feedback from a lot of our fans, and they offered us a space that is significantly smaller but it allows us to still be in the arena and to keep the initiative going," Bodrogi said.

"That’s our main goal – we want to be in there, cheering and adding to the atmosphere."

The Larscheiders were also told to hold out for the 2025-26 season, when the team is planning to transform sections 316, 317 and 318 into a standing-only viewing area that could accommodate more members.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kevin Charach