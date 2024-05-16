Canadian dog owners brace for stricter rules for entering U.S.
Travelling with a pet is already a challenge, but soon it could be even harder for dog owners heading down to the U.S.
The U.S. Center for Disease Control is bringing in new rules starting Aug. 1, which it says are intended to make sure dogs coming into the country are healthy and don't pose a risk.
Among the changes, dogs must be at least six months old and healthy. They’ll also need a microchip and a CDC dog import form receipt – even if you’re just hopping over for gas or groceries.
CTV News stopped by Vancouver's canine-friendly Hadden Beach on Wednesday and spoke with dog owners including Brandi Breen.
She was surprised by the changes.
"I have a son," Breen said. "I have my child coming over (the border). There’s not requirements for vaccines for my child, so why my animal?"
For Breen, the changes could mean leaving Penelope – still a puppy at nine months old – behind during an upcoming trip to Seattle.
"The paperwork for sure," Breen said when asked if it was a potential barrier. "I just wouldn’t want to deal with that, or what if I do it wrong and then I cross the border – or attempt to – and then am turned around because of an animal? That just seems a little bit excessive."
Another dog owner told CTV News his car was once searched by border guards concerned he was potentially bringing in food not approved for sale in the U.S. – and said he’s avoided cross-border travel with his dog since. Adding these new regulations will further discourage him from making the trip down, he said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren 'Dutchy' Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren ‘Dutchy’ Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57.
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
There's a new workers' rights treaty in Canada, but will it actually protect you?
Although a global workers' treaty has been in force in Canada since January, an employment lawyer believes it won't do anything more to protect employees from violence and harassment.
BREAKING Slovak authorities charge 'lone wolf' with assassination attempt on the prime minister
The Slovak interior minister said Thursday that a 'lone wolf' has been charged in the shooting that seriously wounded Prime Minister Robert Fico.
B.C. man shot sex worker in the back during drug-fuelled birthday, court hears
A man from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been sentenced to four years behind bars after shooting a sex worker in the back during a drug-fuelled 43rd birthday.
Protecting your car from the growing risk of keyless vehicle thefts
Auto technology has evolved and many newer cars use wireless key fobs and push-button starters instead of traditional metal keys. But that technology also makes things easier for thieves.
Shifting winds mean smokier skies in some parts of Canada, snow in other areas
Air quality warnings are still in place for some areas of Western Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
Mosque attack in northern Nigeria leaves 8 people dead. Police say the motive was a family dispute
At least eight worshippers were killed and 16 others injured early Wednesday morning after a man attacked a mosque with a locally made explosive in northern Nigeria's Kano state, resulting in a fire outbreak, the police said.
The Saskatchewan RCMP says it's safe to use your points at the McDonald's drive-thru
The Saskatchewan RCMP wants you to know it’s not targeting drive-thrus to ticket people for using their fast food reward apps.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
'Some structural damage' from wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., mayor confirms
More than one home has been damaged or lost due to a massive wildfire outside of the B.C. community of Fort Nelson, the mayor confirmed Wednesday.
-
B.C. tribunal rules city not liable for vehicle damaged by pothole
A Victoria driver has learned the meaning of the old adage 'you can't fight city hall' – especially when It comes to potholes.
-
Pickleballers eye noise-reduction measures after North Saanich expulsion
A battle is brewing on the Saanich Peninsula after North Saanich council closed the only dedicated pickleball court in the area.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton family 'heartbroken' police officer evades charges in 2021 killing of unarmed man
An Edmonton police officer won't face charges for killing an unarmed man in 2021, despite Alberta's police watchdog finding evidence that an offence was committed.
-
Fire officials learn from past in responding to this year's Fort McMurray wildfire
Bright red hoses thicker than a thigh snake along the highways near Fort McMurray, studded with cannons that can blast enough water into fire-threatened ditches to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool every 90 minutes.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cool air may linger through the long weekend
A broad upper low (pool of cold air aloft) will continue to hang over the province for the next few days and probably right through into early next week.
Calgary
-
'The bar is way too low': Dozens of violations found at Calgary daycare following parent complaints
Around two months after being closed for health violations, an inner city daycare in Calgary has now had its licence capacity reduced after several recent inspections revealed two dozen non-compliance concerns.
-
Small town Alberta school to switch to 4-day week
A school west of Lethbridge has shortened its weekly schedule for the new year, a move the board says offers more flexibility for its students and their families.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Rain, snow, thunderstorm and tornado risk across Alberta for Thursday
Calgary is likely to see isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, but outside of localized heavier accumulations the rainfall should total five to 10 millimetres throughout the 24-hour period.
Lethbridge
-
Small town Alberta school to switch to 4-day week
A school west of Lethbridge has shortened its weekly schedule for the new year, a move the board says offers more flexibility for its students and their families.
-
City of Lethbridge working to keep post-secondary graduates local
Each year, 15,000 students study at either the University of Lethbridge or Lethbridge College. Now, the City of Lethbridge is working to figure out how it can get more of those students to stay after graduation.
-
Visitor information providers gain local tourism knowledge through interactive bus tour
Frontline workers in the hospitality and tourism industry took a tour around main attractions in Lethbridge to get a better understanding of local offerings.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg trial to hear from former partner of admitted serial killer
The ex-wife of an admitted serial killer is expected to testify today in a Winnipeg courtroom.
-
'Inhumane conditions': 68 dogs pulled from Winnipeg home
Nearly six dozen dogs were seized from a home Wednesday morning by the Winnipeg Humane Society. It is the largest known seizure of animals in the city’s history.
-
Two Giant Tiger stores to close in Winnipeg
Giant Tiger announced it is shutting down two of its Winnipeg stores, saying the locations have proven challenging for the company’s business model.
Regina
-
Regina Sexual Assault Centre opens new 'trauma informed' location
The Regina and Sexual Assault Centre (RSAC) has recently moved locations and its new space was designed with its purpose in mind.
-
As Sask. teachers vote on new sanctions mandate, education minister, STF say bargaining is restarting
Negotiations between the provincial government and Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) will be restarting on Wednesday, according to the province’s education minister.
-
Over 40 projects across Sask. recognized for sustainable development achievements
On Wednesday, over 40 projects across Saskatchewan were recognized for their efforts of Achievement in Education for Sustainable Development.
Saskatoon
-
The Saskatchewan RCMP says it's safe to use your points at the McDonald's drive-thru
The Saskatchewan RCMP wants you to know it’s not targeting drive-thrus to ticket people for using their fast food reward apps.
-
Sask. singer Rebecca Strong wins $1M, Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong is Saskatchewan's newest millionaire after winning the grand prize on Canada's Got Talent.
-
Saskatoon nurses call code blue over emergency room crowding
Nurses at Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital are once again warning the public of dangerous overcrowding inside one of Saskatchewan's busiest hospitals.
Toronto
-
New way of funding $10-a-day child care in Ontario coming in 2025
Ontario has told child-care centres that it will implement a new way of funding the national $10-a-day program — something operators have urgently called for — starting in 2025.
-
Police appeal for info in suspected hate-motivated assault in downtown Toronto
Police say that they are investigating the assault of an individual who was walking near Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village neighbourhood last month as a suspected hate-motivated offence.
-
The list of attractions offering free admission to Toronto library card holders just got longer. What to know
The list of attractions and venues in Toronto that offer free admission to millions of eligible participants has expanded as part of a new collaboration between two of the city's iconic institutions.
Montreal
-
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren 'Dutchy' Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren ‘Dutchy’ Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57.
-
Q&A
Q&A 'Smart' keys: Quebecer seeks class action lawsuit, saying cars are too easy to steal
A Quebec man is seeking permission to file a class-action lawsuit against several car companies, claiming they are to blame for vehicle thefts due to security failures with their key fobs.
Ottawa
-
Man jumps from second floor to escape fire in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a call for a fire on Tall Oak Private, near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, at approximately 9:30 a.m.
-
Early cancer diagnosis saves lives, Canada's healthcare system millions, research shows
Researchers at the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) say while recent research shows breast cancer cases are on the rise among younger Canadians (Link), early diagnosis not only saves lives, but also saves the country's healthcare system nearly $500 million.
-
Driver stopped speeding 170 km/h in company vehicle on Hwy. 417, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police say a company truck has been impounded for 30 days after a driver was stopped for speeding on Highway 417.
Atlantic
-
Two Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors
Two prominent Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors.
-
Mattea Roach finishes fifth in latest season of 'Jeopardy! Masters'
Mattea Roach has come in fifth place in the season annual 'Jeopardy! Masters' tournament.
-
Halifax police searching for man missing from hospital
Halifax Regional Police, along with Ground Search and Rescue crews, continue to search for a man missing from a Halifax hospital.
London
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER London Knights sweep Oshawa Generals, win 5th OHL Championship
The London Knights have won their fifth OHL title after sweeping the Oshawa Generals in the league’s championship series.
-
'There is somebody in there!': Man pulled from burning Old East London apartment
Life-saving efforts were performed on a man taken from a burning loft apartment in London, Ont. Wednesday evening.
-
Summerlike temperatures in store for the Forest City Thursday
It’s only spring, but temperatures will be feeling summerlike on Thursday with humidity and a daytime high in the mid-20s, several degrees above normal.
Kitchener
-
Puppies found abandoned in box by Hwy. 401 ramp
The local humane society is asking for the public's help to care for five puppies that were found abandoned in a box near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener.
-
Former teacher, trustees voice opposition to revised WRDSB bylaws
Carolyn Burjoski was a delegate at the Waterloo Region District School board meeting on Monday night – the former teacher’s first time addressing trustees since her controversial 2022 appearance.
-
Teen seriously injured after edged weapon assault in Cambridge: WRPS
A teenager has been seriously injured and another has been arrested after an alleged edged weapon assault in Cambridge.
Northern Ontario
-
'Endless Shrimp' just one misstep for Red Lobster as it eyes bankruptcy protection
While it's unclear what these closures might mean for the 27 restaurants in Canada, Red Lobster is expected to file for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. this month.
-
B.C. YouTuber ordered to pay $350K for 'relentless' online defamation campaign
An 'unrepentant' YouTuber has been ordered to pay $350,000 in damages as compensation for a 'relentless' campaign of defamation waged online against a business owner and his company, the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.
-
'Very expensive lunch': Sask. driver says he got a cellphone ticket for using his points app in the drive-thru
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
N.L.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.