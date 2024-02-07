VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Canada wide-warrant issued after high-risk sex offender failed to report to Vancouver halfway house

    Vancouver police released this photo Johnny Walkus, of a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, on Feb. 7 2024.
    A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a "high-risk and violent sex offender" who was released from a B.C. prison and failed to check in to a halfway house, according to authorities.

    The Vancouver Police Department says Johnny Walkus, 36, was given statutory release from Matsqui prison on Tuesday and has not been seen since.

    "Walkus is serving a sentence for two counts of sexual assault, and one count each of break and enter with intent and utter threat to cause death/harm," Wednesday's statement from police says. No further information about the offences he was convicted of committing was provided.

    He is described standing as 5'8" tall with a "heavy build," short black hair and brown eyes. Police say he had a tattoo that says "Johnny Cash" on his right forearm and was wearing black track pants, a black hooded coat, black and white Nikes and a camouflage Vancouver Canucks hat.

    Anyone who sees Walkus or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

