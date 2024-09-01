Canada Line service resumes after hours-long disruption Sunday

Service on the Canada Line resumed Sunday afternoon, after a stalled train caused a disruption that lasted for four hours.

As of 2:45 p.m., normal service had resumed, according to TransLink. Service was suspended just after 10:50 a.m. due to a stalled train near Oakridge-41st Avenue station. A TransLink spokesperson told CTV news, in an email, all passengers on that train safely disembarked at the station.

While crews worked to resolve the issue, shuttle trains were travelling between Broadway-City Hall and Marine Drive stations and a bus bridge was in place between Waterfront and Bridgeport stations.

The Millennium and Expo lines were not affected.