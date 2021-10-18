California Closets Lightens The Load For Nira Arora of 94.5 Virgin Radio

VANCOUVER -

California Closets specializes in custom closet systems and home storage. Its team of design consultants can help transform any space within the household.

Nira Arora of 94.5 Virgin Radio knows this well.

In 2019 Arora had her playroom re-imagined to make it a more functional space for her busy family.

Her laundry room was another space in her household that often turned in to chaos.

Once again, Arora called upon the team at California Closets to make the space more efficient.

To get the project started, Arora welcomed an expert California Closets Design Consultant into her home. This visit allowed the designer to discuss specific vision, space, needs and budget.

After on-site measurements were taken, a 3D model of the future space was then created. This allowed Arora to vocalize any refinements to the design that were desired.

From there, the California Closets team built the custom solution using the finest materials from North America and Europe.

A professional team of skilled employee installation technicians were then able to safely transform the space.

Arora now has space for her detergents and cleaning solutions to be accessible and organized.

A variety of organizational aids such as built-in hooks and baskets were created for her back closet.

Now all items that are used have a home, which makes it easier for the entire family to keep the space clutter-free and tidy.

Check out the videos from CTV Morning Live to see the full transformation.