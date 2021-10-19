'By mistake they shot me': Coquitlam, B.C., man who survived shooting hoping for justice

COQUITLAM, B.C. -

A Metro Vancouver man says it’s a miracle he’s alive after becoming the innocent victim of a shooting earlier this year.

Speaking through a translator on Tuesday, Nader Ahmadirad said he was working a second job at a food delivery company in January when he was shot multiple times outside a local home.

“I still have three bullets in my body,” he said. “I feel like a miracle saved my life.”

The 55-year-old Coquitlam resident said he made a delivery around 1 a.m. on Jan. 10 to a home on Kingston Street. He had returned to his car and was finalizing the delivery on his phone, when he saw four people approach.

Initially, Ahmadirad said he didn’t even realize he had been shot.

“I noticed some part of my body was numb, and I saw blood running, and my clothes were torn apart,” he said.

He says he was struck at least seven times, including in the face.

“One of the four guys, he came closer to the window of my vehicle, and shot one bullet,” he said. “I think his intention was probably to shoot my head, but I turned my head slightly.”

Ahmadirad shared a photo of his black Mazda, which was riddled with bullet holes. He was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital, and discharged after two days, but then had to return to be treated for an infection.

Ten months later, there have been no arrests.

“I only heard from police that by mistake they shot me. They were after someone else. I feel frustrated that the case has gone nowhere, and I want my voice to be heard,” he said.

Ahmadirad wants the shooters to be held accountable, and anyone with information to come forward.

“Psychologically, emotionally, it’s haunted me so far,” he said, and added he is still recovering physically as well, and doing physiotherapy. “This trauma can stay with me forever.”

CTV News Vancouver requested to speak to the Coquitlam RCMP about this case. The detachment responded via email, calling it a complex investigation.

It added investigators are still working on gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses, and there are no further updates at this time. Mounties also could not confirm if the shooting was gang-related.

Ahmadirad, who came to Canada from Iran in 2018, said not being able to work has been a struggle.

“Financially, I’ve been really suffering,” he said. “It’s been a very difficult period for me.”

Now, he’s just hoping to see those responsible for the violent act, which he was lucky enough to survive, brought to justice.