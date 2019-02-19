

CTV Vancouver





Less than two weeks after ICBC announced it was projecting more than $1 billion in losses by the end of the fiscal year, the provincial government has announced ambitious plans to extinguish what Attorney General David Eby has described as a “financial dumpster fire.”

The updated budget forecast unveiled Tuesday predicts increasing revenue reaching $62.5 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year. And the NDP is expecting ICBC will be in the black to the tune of $86 million by 2020-21.

The province is also expecting to rake in more than twice as much in speculation tax over the next year, from $87 million in 2018-19 to $185 million in 2019-20, despite the current slowdown in the real estate market.

Since the public auto insurer's dire financial situation became public, Eby has blamed a number of factors, including distracted driving, alleged overbilling by auto body shops and financial mismanagement by the Liberals, who were in power for 16 years before John Horgan's NDP took over government in July of 2017.

The province has since introduced changes to the way insurance premiums are calculated, caps on person injury claims, limits on the use of duelling experts in ICBC injury claims and other cost-saving measures intended to bring ICBC's finances back in order.