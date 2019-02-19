

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - The B.C. government is offering financial support for homeowners who want to retrofit their homes to make them more energy efficient and drivers who want to switch to cleaner vehicles.

As part of its Clean BC program, the government is spending $902 million over three years to help achieve its climate change goals.

The 2019-20 budget includes up to $6,000 to help people buy zero-emission vehicles.

It also gives homeowners up to $14,000 for retrofits and switches to energy efficient heating, and $2,000 to replace fossil fuel home heating systems with electric heat pumps.

Families are also eligible for a $400 climate tax credit this year.

Finance Minister Carole James says the budget links climate change to people's pocketbooks through those incentives.