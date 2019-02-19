

CTV Vancouver





B.C. Finance Minister Carole James has announced the province will spend another $76 million to build more temporary modular housing as the government works to curb homelessness in the province.

The announcement comes part of the 2019-20 budget and will bring the total number of modular housing units in the province to 2,200.

The province has already started work on 1,700 affordable rental homes announced in 2017, and has completed more than 560 modular supportive homes out of its promised 2,000.

In October, it announced about 280 homes for women and children fleeing violence, and another 1,100 homes are underway under other initiatives.

Earlier this month, the federal government also announced plans to develop three projects in Vancouver that will create another 600 modular housing units in the city.

Creating housing options is just one of the avenues the NDP has taken towards ending the homelessness and overdoses crises that have gripped parts of B.C.

Other measures include increasing the availability of Naloxone kits and the continued operation of 21 harm-reduction sites that have seen more than 475,000 visits since June 2018 with no deaths reported.

The province has also committed $20 million over three years to help First Nations and Indigenous communities address the opioid crisis.