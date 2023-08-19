British Columbians urged to leave wildfire evacuation zones, stop flying drones and stay off the water

With a provincial state of emergency declared and thousands displaced due to wildfires burning in B.C., those in active fire zones are being urged to stay out of the way of first responders.

The number of British Columbians under evacuation order due to 380 fires burning in the province has risen to 35,000, Premier David Eby said at a news conference Saturday afternoon.

And those who are told to flee are being implored to do so immediately, as staying behind can put both residents of evacuated properties and first responders at risk.

There have been instances over the past few days when firefighters have had to enter dangerous areas to pull people from their homes, and where first responders and residents have become trapped by a fire.

“The greatest consequence of ignoring an evacuation order is the loss of life. And it might not be the loss of life of the person who lives in the residence, it could be the loss of life of a first responder who was trying to help them and who is trying to help put out the fire and keep the community safe,” said Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma.

“We cannot stress strongly enough how critical it is to follow evacuation orders when they are issued.”

Those living in and around fire zones were also told to stop using drones to capture the scene.

“Now is not the time to be taking footage or photographs of active wildfires. Not only is it irresponsible, but it is illegal to fly them in fire areas,” said Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston.

According to BC RCMP, interfering with wildfire control efforts, including flying drones, can lead to a fine of up to $100,000 to one year in jail.

Supt. Kara Triance of Kelowna RCMP said police have received multiple reports of people flying drones in the area of the McDougall Creek wildfire, which has displaced thousands of people in the Okanagan.

“They are affecting our firefighting efforts. If a drone is in the area, you will ground a helicopter. We need that airspace,” she said at a news conference Saturday.

In addition, boaters are being urged to stay off the water to leave room for the firefighting effort.

“This is not the time to be boating on lakes where air tankers are landing to use the lake to refill. Keep boats away from areas where other planes and helicopters are operating,” Ralston said.

The B.C. government also introduced travel restrictions Saturday to clear up the roads, and accommodations, for people evacuating or fighting the fires.