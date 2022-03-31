'Brazen machete attack' at Metro Vancouver transit station leads to arrest of 2 teens

Police say two teenagers have been charged following an attack on Metro Vancouver public transit involving a machete.

The suspects, aged 16 and 17, have been charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident reported earlier this month at a SkyTrain station.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police were called to Burquitlam Station the evening of March 10 after it was reported that a man had been chased inside by two suspects, one of whom was carrying a machete.

Officers said they were told one of the suspects tried to swing the machete at the man several times who was forced to use a pylon to protect himself.

"The machete eventually made contact with the side of the victim's head," police said in a news release.

"The victim was transported to a local hospital where he received treatment for a large laceration, which required multiple staples to close."

A witness called 911 as the suspects took off. Police did not say how the teenagers were identified, nor have they been named due to protections under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

As a result of the investigation, the boys from Port Moody have been arrested, and could face further charges.

Police said so far only the aggravated assault charges have been approved, but officers are also recommending charges of failure to comply with a court order – suggesting at least one of the teens has some kind of history with the courts.

Additionally, the MVTP is recommending charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a controlled drug or substance for the purpose of trafficking.

"This was a terrifying ordeal for everyone involved, and our officers put in a lot of work to make the arrests quickly. However, we do not believe there is a risk to public safety as the suspects and victim were known to each other," Const. Amanda Steed said in a news release.

The teens are no longer in custody, but the conditions of their release include a nightly curfew.