Border officers seize 65 kg of cocaine at Surrey truck crossing

Approximately 65 kilograms of cocaine were seized from a truck crossing the Canada-United States border in Surrey last summer, resulting in multiple criminal charge recommendations, the Canada Border Services Agency announced Wednesday.

Border officers said they discovered the drugs on July 16, after a detector dog flagged four boxes while a commercial truck was being examined. The truck was carrying a shipment of dried goods destined for Calgary, according to the CBSA.

The driver, an Edmonton resident, was arrested and taken into custody by the BC RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit. The BC RCMP FSOC is now recommending “numerous criminal charges” under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

“The cocaine seizure announced today is a direct result of the hard work and expertise of our CBSA officers and detector dog service,” said Nina Patel, regional director general of the CBSA’s Pacific region in Wednesday’s news release.

“I’m proud of the team at the Pacific Highway commercial port of entry and of our valuable partnership with the RCMP as we work together to protect our communities and hold those who break Canada’s laws accountable.”