Vancouver

    • Border officers seize 65 kg of cocaine at Surrey truck crossing

    A photo of the cocaine seized at the Pacific Highway port of entry on July 16 handed out by the CBSA. A photo of the cocaine seized at the Pacific Highway port of entry on July 16 handed out by the CBSA.

    Approximately 65 kilograms of cocaine were seized from a truck crossing the Canada-United States border in Surrey last summer, resulting in multiple criminal charge recommendations, the Canada Border Services Agency announced Wednesday.

    Border officers said they discovered the drugs on July 16, after a detector dog flagged four boxes while a commercial truck was being examined. The truck was carrying a shipment of dried goods destined for Calgary, according to the CBSA.

    The driver, an Edmonton resident, was arrested and taken into custody by the BC RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit. The BC RCMP FSOC is now recommending “numerous criminal charges” under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

    “The cocaine seizure announced today is a direct result of the hard work and expertise of our CBSA officers and detector dog service,” said Nina Patel, regional director general of the CBSA’s Pacific region in Wednesday’s news release.

    “I’m proud of the team at the Pacific Highway commercial port of entry and of our valuable partnership with the RCMP as we work together to protect our communities and hold those who break Canada’s laws accountable.” 

    Vancouver Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake

    In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.

    Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring Nazi veteran, Trudeau 'carefully' considering unsealing records

    Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News