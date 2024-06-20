Body recovered, 2 in critical condition, after house fire in Abbotsford, B.C.
One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after an early morning house fire Thursday in Abbotsford, B.C.
The B.C. Coroners Service says it is still in the early stages of its investigation into the deadly fire on Pineview Avenue near Parkview Street.
Multiple ambulances and fire crews responded to the residential block around 6 a.m.
A spokesperson for the City of Abbotsford says firefighters arrived to find a large amount of smoke and fire coming from the back of the home.
At least six people were inside the home during the blaze, spokesperson Aletta Vanderheyden said.
The survivors were assessed by paramedics on scene and will receive assistance from provincial Emergency Support Services, according to the city.
"The fire was fully extinguished and all other building exposures were protected," Vanderheyden said. "The cause of the fire is still under investigation."
B.C. Emergency Health Services says five ambulances with primary care paramedics, one ambulance with advanced care paramedics and two advanced care response units were dispatched to the scene at 6:04 a.m. and treated six people.
One air ambulance was also placed on standby but was not dispatched, according to the agency.
"Three patients were transported by ground ambulance to hospital," EHS spokesperson Brian Twaites said in a statement.
"An additional two patients received care and assessment from paramedics at the scene but declined hospital transport."
The Abbotsford Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for information.
Extensive fire and smoke damage could be seen around the exterior of the home's windows and doors following the blaze.
The subject property appears to be slated for redevelopment, with a sign out front advertising a municipal rezoning proposal.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
'Great screen legend:' Family, peers and the public react to the death of Donald Sutherland
Family, peers and famous fans paid tribute to Donald Sutherland Thursday afternoon following news of his death, lauding the Canadian actor as a screen legend and a brilliant artist.
OPINION Before he made it on stage or in film, Donald Sutherland got his start in local radio
Donald Sutherland, who died at the age of 88, will be remembered for his prodigious acting talent. But as film critic Richard Crouse notes, a lesser known yet inspiring part of Sutherland's career is the time he spent at a local radio station in Nova Scotia.
Northern Ont. neighbourhood evacuated after live explosive devices from the Second World War found
There were some tense moments in northern Ontario on Wednesday after several Second World War-era explosive devices were found earlier this week.
Rebel News claims ownership of van under investigation by Toronto police hate crimes unit
Rebel News has claimed ownership of a cube van in Toronto seen displaying videos of Muslim people in an incident that politicians, community leaders, and police have since deemed as Islamophobic.
American Airlines CEO says the removal of several Black passengers from a flight was 'unacceptable'
American Airlines put an unspecified number of employees on leave for their involvement in an incident in which several Black passengers were removed from a flight.
Israeli military official says Hamas cannot be destroyed, as rift with Netanyahu widens
Israel's top military spokesman has said Hamas cannot be made to 'disappear,' casting doubt about whether the government’s war aim of defeating the militant group can be achieved and drawing a sharp rebuke from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Calls for change to B.C.'s child protection system after disturbing case of neglect
Is B.C.'s child protection system outdated and in need of a major overhaul? The province's representative for children and youth believes so, and that 'a new model' is needed.
'I expect more': NATO head on Canada's need to increase defence spending
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects more from Canada when it comes to defence spending.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police defend fatal shooting of dog
The Victoria Police Department is standing behind the actions of one of its members who shot and killed a dog earlier this week.
-
Impaired driver crashes into parked car in Langford, B.C.
A 26-year-old driver was issued two violation tickets and had his BMW impounded after crashing into a parked car in Langford, B.C., while allegedly impaired by cannabis, according to police.
-
Poor use of B.C. taxpayer dollars or necessary health-care expense? Critics slam secrecy and soaring costs
A day after CTV News was first to report British Columbia’s health authorities have more than doubled their payments to for-profit staffing agencies, there’s growing outrage at the taxpayer dollars going to a “parasitic industry.”
Kelowna
-
Kelowna RCMP release sketch of suspect who attempted to sexually assault stranger
Police in Kelowna have released a suspect sketch in hopes of locating the man who attempted to sexually assault a stranger on a walking trail earlier this month.
-
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Is that Connor McDavid? Oilers fan decorates yard with life-size player paintings
It's hard to miss Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid jumping over the fence of Warren Sillanpaa's downtown home.
-
'Suicidal' man shot, killed by police officer south of Edmonton
A reportedly suicidal man was shot and killed by police in Leduc overnight.
-
'Rachel brought democracy to the prairies': A look back at the legacy of Notley as the NDP chooses a new leader
Growing up on a farm near Fairview, Alta., over 500 kilometres from Alberta's capital, a life in the legislature might not have seemed the most obvious choice for Rachel Notley.
Calgary
-
Calgary woman looking for 'her angel Natalie' who saved her life
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
-
Charges laid after thief stole $5K of meat from Calgary business
Calgary police have laid charges in a brazen case of theft that saw an estimated $5,000 of meat taken from a local business.
-
Calgary mayor says Stampede opening day best-case scenario to fully restore water
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is committed to a plan to restore water services in early July but cautions it is possible there could be further delays.
Lethbridge
-
Dawgs drop second game of season, losing to Bulls 9-4
It’s been a dream start to the 2024 WCBL season for the Okotoks Dawgs, but they came back down to earth a bit Wednesday night , dropping a 9-4 decision to the Lethbridge Bulls.
-
Murder-conspiracy trial hears of guns found in travel trailer near Coutts blockade
An RCMP officer has told a murder-conspiracy trial that several weapons were discovered inside a travel trailer parked near the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
More students looking for summer jobs leads to competitive market
It wasn't long ago many businesses were struggling to hire enough people to meet their staffing needs...
Winnipeg
-
'Robust, comprehensive and thorough' landfill search underway, excavation to begin this fall: Manitoba premier
The Manitoba government says a robust, comprehensive and thorough search to recover the remains of two Indigenous women in a Winnipeg area landfill is underway, with excavations of the landfill expected to begin this fall.
-
This Manitoba lake has been named one of the most beautiful in the world
A Manitoba lake has been given the prestigious title as one of the most beautiful in the world.
-
Severe thunderstorms in Manitoba bringing strong winds, nickel-sized hail: ECCC
Severe thunderstorms are tracking across Manitoba Thursday afternoon, with officials warning of strong winds and hail.
Regina
-
Non-life-threatening injuries reported following knife incident in south Regina
Regina police say two people were injured following an incident involving a knife in south Regina Thursday morning.
-
One dead following Swift Current house fire
One person was found dead following a house fire in Swift Current late Tuesday night.
-
Photos wanted: Tourism Sask. launches annual explore contest
Tourism Saskatchewan is asking those in the province to grab their cameras and try their best to capture the beauty of the "Land of Living Skies."
Saskatoon
-
Man dead after armed confrontation with Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police are currently at the scene of an incident on Avenue S South, between 20th Street West and 21st Street West.
-
'It's not safe': Residents of Saskatoon seniors complex feeling like prisoners in their own home
Residents of a Saskatoon seniors complex say they feel unsafe and ignored by the province after the facility they live in was opened up to people with complex health and addictions needs.
-
Leaky roof causes Saskatoon theatre to close for the summer
The curtain will close for Saskatoon’s Persephone Theatre on June 24, as the non-profit replaces part of the roof over the summer.
Toronto
-
Toronto officer accused of sexually assaulting subordinates facing criminal charges, police say
A Toronto detective accused of harassing and sexual assaulting his subordinates over a three-year period is now facing several criminal charges, Toronto police say.
-
Rebel News claims ownership of van under investigation by Toronto police hate crimes unit
Rebel News has claimed ownership of a cube van in Toronto seen displaying videos of Muslim people in an incident that politicians, community leaders, and police have since deemed as Islamophobic.
-
TTC CEO Rick Leary announces resignation
TTC CEO Rick Leary has announced that he will be stepping down from his position at the end of the summer.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
-
STM to add new reserved bus lanes, hoping to attract more riders
Montreal's public transit agency, the STM, is implementing new measures to increase the reliability of its buses in hopes of attracting more riders.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch ends for Montreal area, heat warning remains in effect
A severe thunderstorm watch has ended for the Montreal, Laval and Vaudreuil areas, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, but heat warnings remain in effect for much of the province.
Ottawa
-
Family of woman injured in Embrun, Ont. fatal crash discusses death of her fiancée and unborn baby
Bailey Chagnon's family has been by her bedside in hospital ever since a crash last Friday southeast of Ottawa left her severely injured and claimed the life of her fiancée and unborn child.
-
Alexandra Bridge to remain closed until 2025: PSPC
Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) says the Alexandra Bridge will remain closed for rehabilitation until February 2025 due to the detection of severe deterioration caused by corrosion.
-
Construction costs for Lansdowne 2.0 could be underestimated by $75 million, Ottawa's auditor concludes
Construction costs for a new event centre and a north side stands at TD Place could approach $500 million due to delayed construction and increasing costs, according to a new report.
Atlantic
-
More high temperature records break Thursday in the Maritimes
As the unseasonable heat and humidity continues, more daily high temperature records are being broken in the Maritimes.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
-
CTV Atlantic’s Jayson Baxter signs off after 25 years
After 25 years with CTV Atlantic, Jayson Baxter is signing off.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
-
Heat warning persists into first day of summer, severe thunderstorm warning issued
Hot and humid air can bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.
-
Meaford murder victim's mother 'satisfied' following guilty plea and life sentence for son's killer
Matthew McQuarrie will spend, at minimum, the next 15 years behind bars for stabbing Emerson Sprung to death and burying him in a shallow grave in a Meaford park more than four years ago.
Kitchener
-
Who would steal a memorial plaque in Cambridge?
Multiple plaques – one honouring a Waterloo Regional Police officer and a young boy who both drowned in 1998 – have gone missing in Cambridge.
-
Happy ending for dog found in outhouse holding tank in Guelph, Ont.
Cleo the dog has a new home after it was found starving and covered in human waste at a conservation area in Guelph, Ont.
-
Guilty plea and life sentence in Meaford murder case
Matthew McQuarrie will spend at least the next 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to second degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Emerson Sprung.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. neighbourhood evacuated after live explosive devices from the Second World War found
There were some tense moments in northern Ontario on Wednesday after several Second World War-era explosive devices were found earlier this week.
-
Man tried to swindle Sudbury car dealership out of $36K in fraudulent credit card purchases
A man with no fixed address and from another province tried to make two large purchases from a Sudbury car dealership but was caught when he returned a second time.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
N.L.
-
'You can literally see the sculptor's handwork': Memorial restored as Newfoundlanders reflect on First World War's toll
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
-
Labrador wildfire 'got worse really fast,' residents given minutes to flee: evacuee
A wildfire threatening a town in central Labrador grew suddenly to a raging blaze that advanced two kilometres in about 45 minutes before officials ordered everyone to evacuate Wednesday night, authorities have revealed.
-
Residents ordered to flee central Labrador town as wildfire rages nearby
An out-of-control wildfire forced officials to order residents to flee their homes in the central Labrador community of Churchill Falls on Wednesday evening.