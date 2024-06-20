Body recovered, 2 in critical condition, after house fire in Abbotsford, B.C.

One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after an early morning house fire Thursday in Abbotsford, B.C.

The B.C. Coroners Service says it is still in the early stages of its investigation into the deadly fire on Pineview Avenue near Parkview Street.

Multiple ambulances and fire crews responded to the residential block around 6 a.m.

A spokesperson for the City of Abbotsford says firefighters arrived to find a large amount of smoke and fire coming from the back of the home.

At least six people were inside the home during the blaze, spokesperson Aletta Vanderheyden said.

The survivors were assessed by paramedics on scene and will receive assistance from provincial Emergency Support Services, according to the city.

"The fire was fully extinguished and all other building exposures were protected," Vanderheyden said. "The cause of the fire is still under investigation."

B.C. Emergency Health Services says five ambulances with primary care paramedics, one ambulance with advanced care paramedics and two advanced care response units were dispatched to the scene at 6:04 a.m. and treated six people.

One air ambulance was also placed on standby but was not dispatched, according to the agency.

"Three patients were transported by ground ambulance to hospital," EHS spokesperson Brian Twaites said in a statement.

"An additional two patients received care and assessment from paramedics at the scene but declined hospital transport."

The Abbotsford Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for information.

Extensive fire and smoke damage could be seen around the exterior of the home's windows and doors following the blaze.

The subject property appears to be slated for redevelopment, with a sign out front advertising a municipal rezoning proposal.