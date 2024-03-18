VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Boater dies after crash on Fraser River: Langley RCMP

    Langley, the Fraser River and the Golden Ears Bridge are seen from above in June 2019. (CTV News) Langley, the Fraser River and the Golden Ears Bridge are seen from above in June 2019. (CTV News)
    Share

    A 65-year-old man is dead after his boat collided with metal piling in the Fraser River, according to the Langley RCMP.

    Mounties received a report of a boater in distress in the Derby Reach area, near Allard Crescent, around 5 p.m. Saturday.

    Police, paramedics and firefighters responded to the scene and provided emergency first aid, but the man died of his injuries, the RCMP said in a news release Sunday evening.

    "Initial investigation indicates that the boat was involved in a collision with a metal river piling and it is believed that the boat operator was lone occupant at the time of the incident," Cpl. Zynal Sharoom said in the release.

    The Langley RCMP say they have asked the West Coast Marine Services to assist with the investigation.

    Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the incident is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604 532-3200.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?

    In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.

    Opinion

    Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked

    Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News