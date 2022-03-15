Beware of 'cracking, whumphing,' Avalanche Canada says in warning for B.C.'s South Coast

The risk of an avalanche along B.C.'s South Coast is "considerable," officials warned in the early days of spring break.

The ranking was in place at the alpine, treeline and below treeline levels in the region in an advisory issued by Avalanche Canada Monday afternoon and in effect until at least Tuesday at 4 p.m.

A forecast from the agency suggests the risk will be lower ("moderate") Wednesday, but back to considerable on Thursday.

"Recent storm slabs likely remain triggerable by riders on Tuesday," the warning said.

"Tune into any signs of instability like cracking, whumphing or recent avalanches as indicators to back off into lower angle or less wind-loaded terrain."

Avalanche Canada said explosives and ski cuts over the weekend led to loose and soft slab avalanches, and a few small- to medium-sized storm slabs were triggered by skiers on Saturday.

The risk is greater along the coastline than in an area called South Coast Inland, but greater further east, where areas including Kootenay-Boundary have a high risk of avalanche at the alpine level.

Danger ratings are also high at that level in the Glacier National Park area and in Alberta's Lizard-Flathead region.