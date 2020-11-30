VANCOUVER -- The top pet names of 2020 have been revealed and once again, Bella and Charlie took top spot for dogs.

Luna is still the country’s favourite name for a female cat, while this year Milo jumped a spot to be number one for male cats.

You can see the rankings for 2019 here.

The rankigs are put out every year by Rover.com. The company digs through its database of more than 35,000 accounts to find the most popular names across Canada.

Names influenced by the hit TV show Schitt’s Creek gained even more popularity this year and Twyla took the top spot for dog names related to the show, while David is the most popular name for a cat.

There were also lots of names related to beverages this year like Mocha, Brandy and Tequila.

Top ten female dog names

Bella Luna Lucy Daisy Molly Lily Stella Maggie Zoe Lola

Top male dog names

Charlie Max Milo Cooper Leo Buddy Rocky Bentley Murphy Tucker

Top ten female cat names

Luna Bella Lucy Lily Nala Mia Molly Cleo Kitty Stella

Top 10 male cat names