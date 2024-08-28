BC United suspends campaign amid surge in support for BC Conservatives

BC United – the party that currently forms B.C.'s official Opposition – has suspended its campaign and is urging its candidates and supporters to unite with the BC Conservatives to defeat the governing NDP.

In a joint statement Wednesday, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad and BC United Leader Kevin Falcon said the move was made to prevent the potential of vote-splitting on the right.

"I’ve known Kevin Falcon for 20 years, and while we haven’t always seen eye to eye, we both know there is too much at stake to let past disagreements get in the way of defeating David Eby and the radical NDP,” Rustad wrote.

"I’ve never doubted Kevin Falcon’s commitment to our province, and today, I applaud his decision to put B.C. first, as he’s done throughout his career.”

The nominations of all 57 BC United candidates will be withdrawn, the statement says, and some will be invited to run with the BC Conservatives.

The 2024 campaign website for BC United is still online and has a slate of 57 candidates listed.

The statement did not make it clear if Falcon will not be one of them but it is rumoured he will not be seeking re-election.

What was clear is that Falcon is throwing his support behind Rustad and the BC Conservatives and is appealing to voters to do the same.

"John Rustad and I haven’t always agreed on everything, but one thing is clear: our province cannot take another four years of the NDP,” Falcon said in the statement.

The move comes after months of polling suggesting BC United, formerly the BC Liberals, has lost significant ground to the BC Conservatives. In the last election, the BC Conservatives didn’t send a single MLA to the legislature.

That changed when John Rustad was ousted from the BC Liberal Party and became the BC Conservatives' only sitting member.

In the lead-up to October's election, there have been several high-profile defections from BC United to the BC Conservatives, with those MLAs citing the need to defeat David Eby and the NDP as the primary reason why.

The premier, at an unrelated news conference, commented on the development – saying the BC Conservatives have an agenda the NDP staunchly opposes.

"They want to cut health care again. They're really clear about that. They don't want to build new schools for kids, they're happier with crowded classrooms. They want to cut, cut, cut when we need to build, build, build," Eby said.

"The choice will be quite stark whoever it is who finally shows up on the ballot."

Eby also said both Rustad and Falcon gave spent most of their tenure in the legislature as BC Liberals and accused them of trying to distance themselves from that party's legacy.

"They are so embarrassed with how they ran the province, they both have changed their party names and want to avoid any association with the 16 years that they were in government," he said.

Rustad is holding a news conference at 2:40 p.m. PST. CTV News Vancouver will stream his remarks live.