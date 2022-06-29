BC Soccer dispute could sideline thousands of youth players
BC Soccer dispute could sideline thousands of youth players
BC Soccer should be focused on the provincial championships, which kick off Thursday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Instead, most people involved in the sport are talking about a power struggle that could lead to the suspension of all tournaments, games and even practices.
"Unfortunately right now, BC Soccer is currently not following a directive of Canada Soccer, our governing body, and this may lead to sanctioning from Canada Soccer to BC Soccer,” said BC Soccer’s executive director Jason Elligott in a pre-recorded video message to members.
“In simple terms, the directive is to change BC Soccer's voting structure to be more equitable."
Despite BC Soccer having about 15,000 adult members and approximately 95,000 youth members, voting power is split 50-50 between the two groups.
Canada Soccer, the federal governing body that oversees provincial and territorial organizations, wants the split to better reflect the number of players in each category.
According to BC Soccer, British Columbia is the only province or territory that is not in compliance with the directive.
"This is not an ask, this is a mandate. And so we need to be in a position to somehow make this change,” BC Soccer president Gayle Statton said in the video to members.
Changes to BC Soccer bylaws require two-thirds majority support from the membership.
A June 1 vote on changing the voting structure did not achieve that majority.
According to Statton, it is the adult league members who do not support the change.
None of the adult league organizers contacted by CTV News would agree to speak on the record about the stalemate.
BC Soccer also declined an interview.
While the adults behind the scenes try to negotiate a resolution ahead of a November deadline imposed by Canada Soccer before it may take punitive action, up to and including the suspension of all sanctioned soccer activities in B.C., it is the youth players caught in the middle who stand to suffer the most through no fault of their own.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | NACI recommends fall COVID-19 booster in advance of possible future wave
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is recommending booster shots this fall in advance of a possible future wave of COVID-19 in Canada.
Air Canada to reduce flights this summer amid 'customer service shortfalls'
Air Canada is planning to reduce its flights in July and August, according to a statement from the company's president, as the airline continues to deal with 'customer service shortfalls.'
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Fallen R&B superstar R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for using his fame to subject young fans - some just children - to systematic sexual abuse.
Border restrictions to enter Canada extended until at least Sept. 30
The federal government announced Wednesday all existing border restrictions to enter Canada will remain in place until at least Sept. 30.
Police investigating possibility of 3rd suspect in Saanich, B.C., shooting
Police in Saanich, B.C., say they continue to investigate the possibility that a "third suspect" was involved in a fatal shooting at a bank that left two suspects dead and six officers injured Tuesday.
'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
Mother forced to spend night sleeping on Toronto Pearson floor because of Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids in a nightmare weekend of travel.
Virginia man dies by suicide after toddler left in hot car dies
A toddler accidentally left in a vehicle for hours died Tuesday and police said his father was found dead in an apparent suicide at their Virginia home, police said.
Vancouver Island
-
Police investigating possibility of 3rd suspect in Saanich, B.C., shooting
Police in Saanich, B.C., say they continue to investigate the possibility that a "third suspect" was involved in a fatal shooting at a bank that left two suspects dead and six officers injured Tuesday.
-
'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?
-
Island pet owners benefit from Lower Mainland veterinary hospital featured in reality TV series
A Lower Mainland animal hospital is turning to reality television to help raise funds so they can, in turn, help pet owners – including those on Vancouver Island – with costly major surgeries on animals.
Calgary
-
Parade float attacked Sikh articles of faith, U of C expert says
An expert at the University of Calgary says a float in a small Alberta town's annual parade made a mockery of some of the symbols the Sikh religion hold sacred.
-
Woman killed at Ponoka Stampede identified as Alicia McKendrick
The woman who died during a practice at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday has been identified by friends as Alicia McKendrick.
-
'Absolute carnage': Thunderstorm damages buildings, topples trees outside Calgary
A severe thunderstorm only lasted about 10 minutes, but Nathan Canning says that was enough time to blow the entire roof off his Quonset barn and cause thousands of dollars' worth of damage to his Langdon property.
Edmonton
-
Paul Hinman fighting claim he's been removed as Wildrose Independence leader
A man who insists he's still the leader of an Alberta separatist party says an effort to push him out, amid allegations of theft, is being led by "agents" who have infiltrated the board.
-
Guilty verdict for man who killed 1-year-old son in Fort Saskatchewan
Damien Christopher Starrett was found guilty of killing his one-year-old son Ares Starrett and assaulting another child in a Fort Saskatchewan home on Nov. 23, 2019.
-
Funnel cloud spotted south of Edmonton
Thunderstorms over the Leduc region spawned a small funnel cloud Wednesday evening.
Toronto
-
Ontario man loses almost 500,000 travel points worth $5,000
An Ontario man says he's frustrated with his bank after almost 500,000 of his travel points disappeared.
-
Air Canada to reduce flights this summer amid 'customer service shortfalls'
Air Canada is planning to reduce its flights in July and August, according to a statement from the company's president, as the airline continues to deal with 'customer service shortfalls.'
-
Canada's transportation minister slams 'unacceptable' baggage chaos at Toronto Pearson
Canada's transport minister is speaking out about the 'unacceptable issues' that continue to result in significant delays. He says the federal government has done everything in its control to fix the issue.
Montreal
-
Montreal airport to 'likely' cancel flights, destinations amid summertime staffing shortage
Canadians flying out of the Montreal airport might be in for a bit of a shock this summer as the head of the Trudeau airport says airlines will "likely" be asked to cancel some flights — or even destinations altogether.
-
Montreal girl, 4, desperately needs stem cell donation
A social media campaign to help find a compatible stem cell donor for a four-year-old girl in Montreal is putting a spotlight on the lack of diversity in donor lists.
-
Ahead of summer festivals, Quebec health officials warn of rising COVID-19 numbers
Ahead of the hustle and bustle of festival season in Montreal, Quebec health officials are asking people to stay vigilant amid rising COVID-19 numbers.
Winnipeg
-
Four years after completion, new interchange already requires concrete repairs
A four-year-old road project that cost the province a quarter billion dollars is already in need of repairs.
-
Winnipeg airport feeling 'ripple effect' of delays across Canada
Canadian travellers are having to employ the 'hurry up and wait' practice at airports across the country lately according to new data. According to the Winnipeg Airport Authority (WAA), this impact isn't being felt to the same extent as other airports in the country.
-
Air Canada to reduce flights this summer amid 'customer service shortfalls'
Air Canada is planning to reduce its flights in July and August, according to a statement from the company's president, as the airline continues to deal with 'customer service shortfalls.'
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man left with brain injury after random stabbing at hospital, family says
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver at a Saskatoon hospital, according to his daughter.
-
Possible tornado spotted near Watrous, Sask.
Video shared online appears to show a tornado near Watrous, Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. RCMP investigate after woman found seriously injured
Saskatchewan RCMP found a 23-year-old woman seriously injured when they responded to a weapons complaint in Prince Albert.
Regina
-
Possible tornado spotted near Watrous, Sask.
Video shared online appears to show a tornado near Watrous, Saskatchewan.
-
Flooding prompts RM of Lajord to declare state of emergency
The RM of Lajord has declared a state of emergency and is seeking government disaster assistance following flooding just east of Regina.
-
Regina police outline 3 options for decriminalizing drugs
The road to decriminalizing drugs in Regina is being paved. On Tuesday, the Board of Police Commissioners met to discuss the possibility of decriminalizing personal illicit drug possession in the city of Regina.
Atlantic
-
Memorial service held for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting
An RCMP officer who was among 22 people killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting was remembered Wednesday during a regimental service in Halifax for her "fierce" character and brave actions.
-
Saint John Sea Dogs win Memorial Cup with 6-3 victory over Hamilton Bulldogs
The Saint John Sea Dogs are Memorial Cup champions once again.
-
Woman charged with impaired driving after truck crashes into Sydney building
A woman has been charged with impaired driving after she allegedly crashed a vehicle into a building in Sydney, N.S., and left the scene.
London
-
Four taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Elgin County
A panel van went up in flames following a two-vehicle crash in Elgin County on Wednesday, police say the occupants were able to safely escape.
-
School's out for summer! London, Ont. students celebrate last day of school
It was the last day of school for most elementary school students in the region and a time for students and teachers to look forward to summer.
-
Listowel emergency room closed for part of long weekend
For the second time in two days, a Southwestern Ontario hospital has announced a temporary Emergency Room closure.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury’s music scene offers something for everyone with three festivals set for this summer
The Northern Lights Festival Boreal, Sudbury’s Summer Concert Series and Up Here Festival are promising an action-packed summer in the city.
-
Trial begins in 2018 murder case in Elliot Lake
The trial of a man charged with first-degree murder in the death of an Elliot Lake man got underway this week in a Sault Ste. Marie courtroom.
-
Three people hurt in Hwy. 17 collision in Sturgeon Falls
A detour is now available following a motor vehicle collision that closed Hwy. 17 in Sturgeon Falls, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Calls for traffic controls at 'treacherous' Kitchener intersection after crash
A serious collision in Kitchener Tuesday has prompted calls for traffic controls to be installed at the off-ramps of Highway 7/8 onto Ira Needles Boulevard.
-
Kitchener rally condemns Roe v. Wade reversal
In the wake of the landmark Supreme Court decision south of the border, demonstrators in Kitchener showed up in support of abortion rights.
-
27-year-old identified as Hensall crash victim
A 27-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash near Hensall on Tuesday evening, according to police.