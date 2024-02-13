VANCOUVER
Vancouver

BC Lions sign veteran quarterback Dakota Prukop to one-year deal

FILE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Dakota Prukop points to a receiver during first half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Alta., on Oct. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh FILE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Dakota Prukop points to a receiver during first half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Alta., on Oct. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
VANCOUVER -

The BC Lions signed veteran American quarterback Dakota Prukop to a one-year deal Tuesday.

The move came on the opening day of CFL free agency.

The signing of Prukop fills a need for the Lions as veteran backup Dane Evans retired following the 2023 season.

Prukop, 30, spent the last two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers predominantly as a short-yardage specialist. He ran for 397 yards and 13 touchdowns on 111 carries while registering 11 completions for 209 yards and two TDs.

Prukop began his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts in 2017 and also spent time with the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks before joining the Bombers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.

