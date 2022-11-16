BC Liberals' members vote to change party name to BC United

Opposition B.C. Liberal party Leader Kevin Falcon gives a speech following his oath ceremony and introduction in the legislative assembly in Victoria on May 16, 2022. Liberal party members are gathering in Penticton this weekend for a convention where they will welcome Falcon and map strategy ahead of the next election, possibly under a new party name. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito Opposition B.C. Liberal party Leader Kevin Falcon gives a speech following his oath ceremony and introduction in the legislative assembly in Victoria on May 16, 2022. Liberal party members are gathering in Penticton this weekend for a convention where they will welcome Falcon and map strategy ahead of the next election, possibly under a new party name. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defences in neighbouring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.

NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

  • Local school boards prepare for more possible job action

    Local school boards are once again preparing for the possibility of a strike by education workers. The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.

    Education workers and supporters hold signs during mass walkout in London, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

  • Snow moving into London region

    A blast of winter weather is moving in Tuesday night, with the first accumulative snow event of the season. A strengthening upper level trough, with an approaching low-pressure system will move over the lower Great Lakes bringing snow for much of southern Ontario. Most areas will see 5 to 10 cm of snow and Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory.

Northern Ontario

Kitchener