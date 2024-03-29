BC Hydro customers to start receiving rebates in April

VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    A BC Hydro office is seen in an undated file image.
    Emails have been sent out to BC Hydro customers notifying them of an upcoming rebate.

    Hydro customers could receive an annual savings of $100 with the credit, which kicks in on April 15.

    The exact amount is based on a homeowner’s electricity usage between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.

    The rebate, dubbed the “Electricity Affordability Credit,” was announced in this year’s B.C. budget on Feb 22.

    To be eligible, you must have been a BC Hydro customer as of March 31, 2024.

    No action is required by customers to take advantage of the rebate, which BC Hydro said will appear on bills by April 15.

