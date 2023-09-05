BC Green Party calls for universal free school lunch program

As students head back to the classroom, parents are once again faced with the dreaded daily dilemma: what to pack for their kids' school lunches. BC Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau says there is a better way.

“We are hoping to see B.C. introduce a universal school lunch program for kids that ensures all kids get access to healthy, ideally locally sourced food for their lunches in schools,” said Furstenau.

While some schools do offer them, free lunch programs are the exception in B.C. and across the country. Canada is the only G7 nation that doesn’t regularly feed most grade school students at school.

“I have travelled around the world, I have been into schools in all sorts of different countries, and every country I’ve gone to they have had a school lunch program, so I think Canada could step up,” said Dr. Stephen Berg with the UBC Okanagan School of Education.

“I think we have just lacked the leadership,” said Furstenau. “What we need to see is political leadership that recognizes that this is a critical part of well-being for children.”

The province has announced $214 million in funding over three years for a school food program called Feeding Futures, which launches this year.

“It is going to all the schools, this funding is allocated to all school districts and it is up to the school districts to determine how they would allocate that funding,“ said Education Minister Rachna Singh.

But Furstenau says that means some schools will offer meals and snacks to students, and others won’t.

“So we have inequitable access to programs like this across the province. I think the province has a real responsibility to ensure there is a level of equity when it comes to these kids,” she said.

Judith Barry with the Breakfast Club of Canada agrees.

“We do believe it is important for all schools to provide healthy food access to their students universally, so that whenever they need or want healthy food, it is accessible during their learning days,” Barry said.

Berg argues the investment will pay off.

“We know that healthy bodies and well-fed children produce learning, and students – we know from research – students learn better when they are fed,” Berg said. “If we can provide all students with proper nutrition and healthy choices and healthy meals within the school day, everybody is going to benefit in society, not just the students.”

The Green Party acknowledges most B.C. elementary schools aren’t set up to prepare and serve meals to all students, and it doesn’t know what a free lunch program would cost taxpayers.

“I would propose that they should do a look at what it would cost and what the benefits would be,” Furstenau said. “I think we have to think outside of the box for some of the solution-making for this, but it’s not an impossible task.”