BC Ferries says Monday sailings to proceed as scheduled, staff shortage 'resolved'

    BC Ferries says five sailings that were at risk of cancellation due to a lack of available staff Monday will proceed as scheduled.

    The ferry service says four evening sailings between Horseshoe Bay and the Sunshine Coast (Langdale), and one sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo (Departure Bay), are no longer at risk of cancellation.

    BC Ferries had warned of likely cancellations due to a shortage of crewmembers needed to sail the Queen of Coquitlam vessel. 

    The affected sailings included:

    • 5:30 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay to Langdale
    • 6:40 p.m. departing Langdale to Horseshoe Bay
    • 7:50 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay to Langdale
    • 8:55 p.m. departing Langdale to Horseshoe Bay
    • 10:10 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay

    "The earlier staffing shortage that BC Ferries experienced on the Queen of Coquitlam has been resolved," BC Ferries said in an update at 1:35 p.m.

    "The sailings previously at risk for today, Monday October 30, will sail as scheduled."

