BC Ferries passengers facing 9-sailing wait from Vancouver-Victoria on Tuesday
Passengers hoping to catch a ferry from Vancouver to Victoria without a reservation faced a nine-sailing wait Tuesday morning, with the Coastal Celebration vessel still undergoing repairs.
Every sailing leaving Tsawwassen for Swartz Bay through 6 p.m. was listed as "full" on the BC Ferries website by 9 a.m., with approximately two-thirds of the deck space on the 7 p.m. accounted for as well.
"Reserved traffic moving normally for all upcoming sailings," BC Ferries wrote on Twitter.
There were delays for travellers heading in the opposite direction as well, though not as extreme, with the 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. sailings full hours in advance.
The Coastal Celebration, one of the main vessels running between the terminals, was dry docked last week so crews could fix the vessel's propulsion system, forcing dozens of sailing cancellations.
Some 7,000 travellers had reservations on those sailings, but were moved onto alternative departures.
The cancellations are just the latest headache for ferry passengers amid ongoing staffing shortages and a series of other mechanical issues on vessels. Premier David Eby has promised BC Ferries' new CEO Nicolas Jimenez is working to address those problems.
The Coastal Celebration is expected to return to service later this week. While the vessel remains docked, BC Ferries has been offering one extra sailing per day from both Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay.
"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations," BC Ferries said in an online service notice.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Ministers announce they're not seeking re-election as cabinet shuffle looms
Ahead of what's shaping up to be a sizable cabinet shuffle expected on Wednesday, four of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ministers have announced they won't be running again.
How an ex-Mountie accused of conspiracy became China's 'hired gun' in a campaign Canada once tacitly supported
As an RCMP officer, William Majcher used fake identities to infiltrate organized crime groups to investigate money laundering. Now, he's facing charges under the rarely used Security of Information Act.
Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
Canadair firefighting plane crashes in Greece, killing both pilots, as blazes force new evacuations
A Greek air force water-dropping plane crashed while diving into a wildfire in southern Greece on Tuesday, killing both pilots, as authorities battled blazes that have been raging for days across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures.
'Verified human': Worldcoin users queue up for iris scans
People around the world are getting their eyeballs scanned in exchange for a digital ID and the promise of free cryptocurrency, shrugging off concerns among privacy campaigners and data regulators.
Anti-Netanyahu protests mount after Israel passes judicial bill
Israeli doctors began a 24-hour strike and black ads covered newspaper front pages on Tuesday in a furore over the hard-right government's ratification of the first part of a judicial overhaul that critics fear endangers independence of the courts.
China removes its outspoken foreign minister during a bumpy time in relations with the U.S.
China on Tuesday removed outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi, in a move that has already fuelled rumours over the personal lives and political rivalries of China's Communist Party elite.
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.
These 8 habits could add up to 24 years to your life, study says
Adding eight healthy lifestyle choices to your life at age 40 can extend a life by up to 24 years, according to a new unpublished study analyzing data on U.S.veterans.
Vancouver Island
Police watchdog investigating after arrested man suffers serious injuries in Nanaimo
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is appealing for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries when he was taken into custody by the Nanaimo RCMP.
Campbell River father recovering from stab wounds after what family says was a random attack
Colin Dube-Wheat is recovering from a terrifying ordeal. The 21-year-old Campbell River father was stabbed in the heart and lung.
BC Hockey reclassifies its three junior B leagues to junior A to replace rogue BCHL
BC Hockey is promoting all three of its junior B leagues up to junior A.
Calgary
Three arrested after police tail truck for hours in and out of Calgary
An hours-long police chase in Calgary and outside the city resulted in three people being taken into custody Monday evening.
Inspired by Terry Fox, Winnipeg man is running, walking across Canada to raise money for cancer research
A Winnipeg man running and walking across Canada passed through Calgary on Monday. Jackson Charron-Okerlund spent 141 days making his way from Newfoundland, all in the name of Terry Fox.
Calgary man charged in connection with mother's murder and another woman's attempted murder
A 32-year-old Calgary man is accused of murdering his mother and trying to kill another woman. It happened Sunday afternoon at a downtown apartment building.
Edmonton
Homicide detectives investigating north Edmonton death
Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a weapons complaint in north Edmonton on Monday.
Pedestrian killed in highway crash north of Edmonton
A pedestrian is dead after a highway crash in the Lac La Biche area.
Elks, Lions to be first pro football game broadcast in Punjabi
The Edmonton Elks home game against the B.C. Lions on Saturday will be the first professional football game broadcast in Punjabi.
Toronto
NEW DETAILS
NEW DETAILS | Here's everything we know about the Scarborough RT derailment
The Scarborough RT will be replaced by shuttle busses “until it is safe” after a train derailment sent several people to hospital Monday night.
Shooting in Brampton that killed man in his 60s was ‘targeted’: police
A shooting that killed a man in his 60s on Monday night in west Brampton was not random, say police.
Video shows bicycle cop being struck by fleeing stolen vehicle in Toronto
Police have released new video of a shocking incident in Toronto, in which a bicycle cop was struck by a stolen vehicle.
Montreal
Flight delays at Canadian airlines far outstrip peers in U.S., despite improvements
Figures from an aviation data firm show Canada's two biggest airlines see a far higher proportion of their flights delayed compared with many of their peers abroad.
Montreal puts Cote-St-Paul heritage building up for sale for $1
A heritage building in Montreal's Cote-Saint-Paul neighbourhood that has sat vacant for over a decade is up for sale for $1—but there's a catch.
Man's body found late Monday night in Mile End green space
A man was found dead late on Monday evening in a green space in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough of Montreal, having apparently succumbed to injuries caused by a sharp object.
Winnipeg
Storm leaves thousands of Winnipeggers without power
Thousands of Winnipeggers are without power on Tuesday morning due outages caused by an overnight storm.
3rd man gets prison time for trying to smuggle people from Canada into North Dakota
A New Jersey man has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half in federal prison for trying to smuggle people from Mexico across the U.S.-Canada border into North Dakota.
Here is how much rain fell in Winnipeg last night
Parts of Winnipeg were hit with heavy rainfall last night, while other areas barely got any precipitation during an overnight storm in southeast Manitoba on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
Sask. man pushes for change in the Prince Albert police after losing family member
A Prince Albert man hopes to help mend the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the Prince Albert Police Service.
Taxpayers' federation adds to list of groups calling for Saskatoon spending cuts
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is adding its organization to growing calls for spending cuts at Saskatoon city hall to reduce the property tax burden and tackle a looming budget shortfall of more than $50 million
Saskatoon's latest homicide suspect identified as Vernon Knorr
A man at the centre of a Nutana neighbourhood killing has been identified as Vernon Knorr.
Regina
Investment, commodity production expected to keep Sask. near top of provincial growth table, report says
Despite uncertain economic times, commodity production and investment-led gains are expected to keep Saskatchewan at or near the top of the provincial growth table in the immediate future, an economic report says.
'Make sure we all stay safe': Regina residents look for ways to cope during extreme heat
Saskatchewan's latest wave of extreme heat has residents in Regina seeking air conditioned comfort. However, those working and living outdoors are looking for ways to cope.
Veteran DB Trumaine Washington signs with Riders
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed veteran defensive back Trumaine Washington, the team announced in a news release on Tuesday.
Atlantic
Nova Scotia flood: Body of Windsor man, 52, recovered, human remains found
First responders in Nova Scotia have recovered the body of a 52-year-old Windsor man, along with remains of a second person swept away during extreme flooding.
Search ongoing for missing man who was tubing in Lunenburg County
Search efforts are ongoing in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County for a missing swimmer last seen in Gold River.
Severe thunderstorm watch, heat warnings issued in the Maritimes
Hot and muggy weather is forecast to persist through Friday for the Maritimes.
London
Hundreds of new jobs coming to CAMI Assembly
The auto plant in Ingersoll, Ont. will be building battery modules in the second quarter of 2024.
Elderly man injured in home invasion
An 81-year-old man is recovering at home with 100 stitches to his head and hands following an armed home invasion in Sarnia.
Disturbance leads to arrest in downtown London
Around 6:20 p.m., on Sunday, police received calls about a disturbance in the area of Beaufort and Irwin streets.
Northern Ontario
North Bay paving scammer on the run from police was exploiting 'illegal immigrants'
North Bay police are looking for a suspect operating a paving scam involving Mexican nationals who have been apprehended for illegally living and working in Canada.
Highway 17 reopened between Wawa, White River after transport crash
Highway 17 reopened Tuesday morning after a 6.5-hour closure in both directions from Wawa to White River due to a tractor-trailer collision.
Ontario man shocked to repay $12K in CERB payments years after using them
An Ontario man says he’s been asked to pay back $12,000 of his COVID-19 benefits years after he used them.
Kitchener
Witnesses help rescue pilot after emergency landing on Belwood Lake: OPP
The pilot of a small plane has minor injuries after conducting an emergency landing on Belwood Lake on Monday evening.
Here's why earwigs are more present in Ontario this summer
There’s been an increase in earwigs across Ontario this summer, and experts say it all has to do with the weather.
Police search for suspect believed to be connected to 8 Cambridge break-ins
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is looking to locate a man wanted in connection to eight break-and-enters in Cambridge this summer.