    BC Ferries expects busy Labour Day weekend

    A BC Ferries vessel docked and being loaded. A BC Ferries vessel docked and being loaded.
    Students across British Columbia are gearing up for the new school year, but many families are sneaking away for one last trip to the Island.

    BC Ferries expects to carry 530,000 passengers and more than 204,000 vehicles over the weekend.

    The company says this summer has been the busiest on record and urges passengers to be aware of the rush.

    Peak travel times will be Friday afternoon departing Metro Vancouver, and Monday afternoon returning to the mainland.

    Sailings are selling out quickly and BC Ferries is asking people to book ahead, arrive an hour before the sailing, and avoid peak travel times, if possible.

    Walking on the boats instead of taking a vehicle is also suggested as a way to bypass the congestion.

