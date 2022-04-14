BC Ferries cancels multiple sailings ahead of Easter long weekend

BC Ferries is facing a number of cancellations due to a mechanical issue on one vessel.

The timing couldn’t be worse, with an influx of travellers hoping to get away for the Easter long weekend.

Seven sailings were cancelled Thursday, largely due to a mechanical issue.

The route between Horseshoe Bay and Nanaimo has been impacted because the Queen of Oak Bay is having a mechanical issue with its steering gear.

The vessel has the capacity to transport more than 300 vehicles and nearly 1,500 passengers and crew.

The cancellations Thursday include:

Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo

6:15 a.m.

9:40 a.m.

5:05 p.m.

Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay

7:25 a.m.

12:15 p.m.

Horseshoe Bay to Langdale

2:40 p.m.

Langdale to Horseshoe Bay

3:50 p.m.

On Wednesday night, a passenger told CTV News they were adrift some 10 minutes out of Departure Bay because of a steering issue and tug boats had to pull the vessel back.

“We are working to resolve the problem and will keep you informed as more information becomes available,” said BC Ferries in a service notice.

Reservation fees and any fares paid will be fully refunded.

Customers are urged to use the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route andthe Tsawwassen to Duke Point route as an alternate travel options.

BC Ferries is also encouraging travellers to consider travelling as a foot passenger during peak times.

Multiple sailing waits were already expected Thursday with many people also travelling on Good Friday, so it’s particularly frustrating for those who’ve had their reservations cancelled last minute.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience," the statement from BC Ferries said.

Thursday's cancellations and delays are on top of an ongoing staffing shortage at BC Ferries.

Higher than expected retirements, vaccination policies and difficulties recruiting international candidates due to COVID-19 have all been factors.

It’s been affecting sailing times and plans to provide additional service on some routes.

BC Ferries is reminding passengers that it’s important to check for service notices and current conditions on its website before heading to the terminal.