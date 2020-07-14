BURNABY, B.C. -- The BC Coroners Service is investigating a workplace fatality at a construction site in Burnaby.

First responders received a call shortly before 10:30 a.m. for a person who had been crushed at a worksite in the 7100 block of 14th Avenue.

Emergency crews were focused on the middle of the street where an excavator could be seen surrounded by investigators.

The site is for a housing development by Ledingham McAllister.

