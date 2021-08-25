VANCOUVER -- For kids old and young, having the right technology is an important element of success for the school year.

Tech expert Amber Mac joined CTV Morning Live with her top six tech picks for a smooth September.

Asus Chromebook C204: This is a durable and child-friendly laptop. It boasts clever features such as an all-round rubber bumper and a spill-resistant keyboard. It offers school-day long battery life and is built to withstand classroom knocks and bumps.

HP Envy 6055 All-In-One Printer: This printer is easy to set up and connect to any device. This means the entire family can print from anywhere with the HP Smart app.

TP-Link Archer GX90: The Wi-Fi at home is now tasked to keep the entire household connected. Many families have people streaming, gaming, working from home and completing school work simultaneously. This router can be set up in minutes and ensures an unterrupted internet experience.

LG OLED 55" C1 TV: This television provides perfect black, intense colour and infinite contrast. This is a great option for those heading to college or for the family entertainment time at the end of the school day.

LG SP9YA Soundbar: This soundbar is a great addition to enhance the movie and television viewing experience. It features high resolution audio and was developed with ultimate compatibility in mind.

Tineco A-10 Vacuum: This cordless vacuum cleaner is designed to make deep cleaning easy. It is lightweight, ultra-quiet and features 350 watt strong motor power. This is ideal for those heading to college or university or for quick cleaning in the family home.

To learn more about the tech picks from Amber Mac view the full video from CTV Morning Live.