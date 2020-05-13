VANCOUVER -- This back-to-school season will look a little different for students at the University of British Columbia.

In its latest update on the response to COVID-19, UBC's president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono outlined some of the changes the school will be making ahead of September.

The message was posted online, but was also sent to faculty, staff and students in Vancouver and at UBC's Okanagan campus.

One of the most impactful of those changes is that most of its larger classes will be offered online, instead of in person.

This is largely due to physical distancing and other public health guidelines meant to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

Ono said select smaller classes will still meet in person, with students and teachers expected to adhere to those guidelines.

While some of B.C.'s restrictions are loosening in the coming days and weeks, no timeline has been given for the ease of a ban on gatherings of 50 or more people.

"We will maintain a clear focus on ensuring high-quality face-to-face instruction, where possible, and high-quality remote instruction," Ono wrote in the online update.

He said individual faculties within the school will give updates to students on specific programs in the coming weeks.

Details on whether students will be able to live in residences will be provided when confirmed, Ono said, and the school acknowledges travel restrictions may have an impact on international students.

The school's plan for those students will also be shared when available.