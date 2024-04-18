VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. woman tries to coax trapped orca calf out of tidal lagoon with her violin

    Carol Love plays Tennessee Whiskey on her violin in an effort to try and lure a two-year-old orca calf out of a lagoon she's been living in for over three weeks at Zeballos, B.C., on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito Carol Love plays Tennessee Whiskey on her violin in an effort to try and lure a two-year-old orca calf out of a lagoon she's been living in for over three weeks at Zeballos, B.C., on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
    Share

    A Nanaimo, B.C., woman says she is serenading a killer whale calf with her violin, hoping to entice the orca to leave the remote lagoon where she has been trapped alone for almost four weeks.

    Carol Love says she is watching the tides at the Vancouver Island lagoon and will be playing the violin at every high tide to entice the orca calf to pass through a narrow channel, under a bridge and into the open ocean.

    Love, a Canadian military veteran, says her first visit to the bridge Wednesday night didn't work, but she did see the orca calf rise to the surface in the distance.

    Love's tidal-timed violin concerts come as a rescue team continues preparations for another attempt to catch the killer whale calf in a net and transport it to the nearby ocean.

    The Ehattesaht First Nation named the young orca kwiisahi?is, or Brave Little Hunter, after she ventured into the lagoon off northwest Vancouver Island with her mother last month.

    The pregnant mother whale became stranded on a rocky beach at low tide and died, and rescuers have been trying to get the calf to leave the lagoon, 450 kilometres northwest of Victoria, so it can reunite with its pod.

    Love, who says she couldn't help but be inspired to help the orca calf, played her violin Wednesday along to a recording of her favourite song, “Tennessee Whiskey” by country singer Chris Stapleton.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Motion to allow keffiyehs at Ontario legislature fails

    A motion to reverse a ban on the keffiyeh within Queen’s Park failed to receive unanimous consent Thursday just moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his view that prohibiting the garment in the House is divisive.

    What does it mean to be 'house poor' and how can you avoid it?

    The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News