B.C.-wide campfire ban coming this week

Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.

The prohibition is due to current and forecast weather conditions increasing the risk of new wildfire starts, the BC Wildfire Service wrote on social media just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the agency’s map, the fire danger rating in the vast majority of the province is high, with pockets of extreme and moderate fire danger.

In addition to open fires, fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and tiki torches are also restricted. Outdoor stoves are still allowed.

B.C.'s fire danger rating map for Tuesday, July 9, is shown here.

“Camping is a long-standing tradition in this province. The B.C. government recognizes that people also enjoy having campfires, so it takes any decision to implement a campfire ban very seriously,” reads a notice on the province’s website.

“Wildfire prevention is a shared responsibility. Human-caused wildfires are completely preventable and divert critical resources away from lightning-caused wildfires.”

Those who violate a fire ban could face a $1,150 ticket, be required to pay a $10,000 administrative penalty, or, if convicted in court, could be fined up to $100,000 or spend a year in jail. Someone found to have caused a wildfire could be on the hook for all firefighting costs.

“We would like to thank everyone for being responsible with any activity that could potentially spark a new wildfire, and for their vigilance in reporting new wildfire starts, unattended campfires or open burning violations,” the BCWS wrote.

Wildfires can be reported by calling 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.