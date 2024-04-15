B.C. weather: 98-year-old temperature record broken, Metro Vancouver forecast shows sun

Spring has certainly arrived for many parts of the province as one city broke a 98-year-old temperature record on Sunday and many other regions are expected to see several days of sun.

Preliminary data released by Environment Canada Monday shows the Nelson area broke its 1926 record for April 14. On that day it got as warm as 23.3 C, according to the weather agency. On Sunday, however, the mercury rose more than a degree higher, to 24.6 C.

Temperatures are expected to dip for the Kootenay city in the coming days, with highs of 19 C on Monday. Later in the week, highs are expected to hover around 11 or 12 C and while there are some chances of showers, Environment Canada mostly predicts sun in Nelson into next weekend.

Not to be confused with a place with a similar name, the forecast is extremely different for Fort Nelson in the coming days. A snowfall warning is in place for that northern B.C. community, with five to 10 centimetres expected to fall Monday.

"The snow and wind will ease from the north tonight as the low pressure system moves to the south," Environment Canada's warning said. "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Sun for Metro Vancouver

For those in the Lower Mainland, a stretch of sunny weather may be interrupted by a few showers Monday. The rain isn't expected to stay for long, however, with sunny days in the forecast Tuesday through Friday.

Environment Canada's forecast for Vancouver shows Monday will be the coolest, with highs of 11 C. As the week goes on, it's expected to get steadily warmer, with Thursday and Friday predicted to see highs of 16 C.

Rain may return next weekend, with a 60 per cent chance of showers currently in the forecast for Saturday evening and Sunday.