B.C. to kill 25 deer to test for chronic wasting disease
The B.C. government says it will cull 25 deer in the Kootenay region to test for chronic wasting disease.
The Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship says two deer in the region tested positive for the disease earlier this year.
The ministry says the animals will be collected in a 10-kilometre area around where the two diseased animals were found.
It says wildlife experts will use the samples to determine if more animals have the condition, which impairs brain function.
The province says it has recently begun mandatory testing for chronic wasting disease of any deer, moose, elk and caribou killed on B.C. roads, and it has restricted how carcasses can be transported and disposed of around the area where it was first detected.
The ministry says it is working with the Tobacco Plains Indian Band to collect the samples, permitting the band to collect 20 mule deer and five male white tailed deer by the end of this month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin's nuclear warning: A Canadian expert explains the threat level
At the height of the Cold War, a statement like Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning to the West that his country is militarily and technically ready to deploy its nuclear arsenal would have shaken the world to its core.
New details surface about family members killed in shooting in Toronto's Regent Park
New details have come to light about the family that was at the centre of a daylight shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
U.S. cinnamon recalls: What Canadians need to know
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
'A very serious crisis': Canada's wild pig population poses threat to neighbouring U.S. states
Invasive wild boars that have been roaming the prairies for decades are now at risk of jumping the border.
Death of non-binary teen Nex Benedict after school fight is ruled a suicide, medical examiner says
The death of a non-binary high school student the day after a fight inside an Oklahoma high school restroom has been ruled a suicide, the state medical examiner's office said Wednesday.
Magazine names Alberta town among the 'most beautiful in the world'
A community nestled in the Rocky Mountains is the only Canadian destination named on a list of the most beautiful small towns in the world.
Baking business launches Newfoundland's first cake vending machine
A baking couple in the St. John's area says they’ve cooked up the first cake vending machine in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Indigenous art shines in Netflix's new 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' remake
One of the biggest TV shows of the year is showcasing Indigenous designs from coast to coast.
Texas man who lived seven decades in iron lung dies at age 78
A Texas man who spent most of his 78 years using an iron lung chamber and built a large following on social media, recounting his life from contracting polio in the 1940s to earning a law degree, has died.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.