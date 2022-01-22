B.C. study links low river flows with lower chinook salmon productivity

Federal fisheries experts are painting a devastating picture of the challenges facing Pacific salmon and point to climate change as the main culprit. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward) Federal fisheries experts are painting a devastating picture of the challenges facing Pacific salmon and point to climate change as the main culprit. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener