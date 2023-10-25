B.C. storm knocks out power to more than 95K customers

More than 95,000 BC Hydro customers were without power overnight Tuesday as high winds and heavy rain toppled trees and limbs across the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

The power company said crews worked through the night in an effort to repair equipment and restore power to the hardest-hit areas.

More than 9,000 hydro customers in Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast were still in the dark by 8:30 a.m. Wednesday while more than 17,000 customers were without power on Vancouver Island.

The communities of Duncan, Ladysmith, Maple Ridge and North Vancouver were among the most affected by outages.

"Work will continue throughout the day, and BC Hydro hopes to have all impacted customers restored today," the power provider said in an operational update.

"BC Hydro understands that outages are disruptive and thanks its customers for their patience as crews work to repair the damage and restore power."