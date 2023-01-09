B.C. speeding up registration for internationally trained nurses

New funding to assess applications from internationally trained nurses could see candidates registered to work in British Columbia in months instead of years, officials announced Monday.

The province is providing $1.3 million to streamline the licensing process for those nurses to help address ongoing staffing shortages in the health-care system, Premier David Eby said at a news conference.

"Right now, candidates in this scenario are waiting three years to be granted registration," Eby said. "Our goal is to bring it down, with these reforms, to between four and nine months."

The government also announced new financial supports for both internationally trained nurses and previously registered B.C. nurses who have stepped away from their careers.

Eby said existing grants of around $3,700 that help nurses trained outside Canada cover their application assessment fees will now be paid up front, rather than being reimbursed later.

The province will also help previously registered nurses with application fees and travel expenses, while also providing bursaries of up to $10,000 for additional education they may require to return to the workforce.

"The bottom line is this: Whether a nurse was trained in our province or not, we're ready to welcome those who are ready to care for British Columbians," the premier said.