B.C. bringing back visitor restrictions in long-term care homes as COVID-19 cases spike

Vancouver -

The B.C. government is once again imposing visitor restrictions in long-term care homes as the province grapples with unprecedented levels of COVID-19 transmission.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said only essential visitors will be allowed in long-term care facilities as of Jan. 1, citing a recent increase in outbreaks in those settings.

"We need to decrease the numbers of people coming into our long-term care home so we can best protect the seniors and elders in our care homes and ensure that workers in those settings are able to manage and cope," Henry said.

The restriction will remain in place until Jan. 18 at the earliest, at which point health officials will be re-evaluating a number of measures implemented to combat the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases that began early this month.

"This will be a measure that we'll have in place for as short a period of time as possible," Henry said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.