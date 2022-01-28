B.C.'s vaccine passport requirement updated so 12-year-olds only need one dose

The government has promised to address an oversight in the B.C. Vaccine Card program that left some children excluded from movie theatres and restaurants after turning 12.

Currently, everyone 12 and older must be fully vaccinated to enter any settings that require proof of vaccination, including stadiums, gyms and skating rinks.

That's created problems for children who received their first dose of pediatric vaccine at age 11 – when they were exempt from the B.C. Vaccine Card system – and celebrated their 12th birthday before they became eligible for another shot.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health acknowledged receiving reports of those kids suddenly being "blocked from entry" at various venues and businesses, and said the issue will be resolved through updated provincial health orders decreasing the requirement to a single dose for 12-year-olds.

"This change is aimed at fairness for this age group, while they are waiting for the recommended time to receive their second dose," the ministry said in a statement.

The province only began vaccinating children between the ages of five and 11 on Nov. 29, and the recommended interval between shots is eight weeks. That means only children who received their first dose within the first few days of eligibility would be up for their second shot by now.

So far, 51 per cent of children under age 12 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced the B.C. Vaccine Card program, which was originally scheduled to last until the end of January, was being extended for another five months, citing the ongoing risks posed by COVID-19.

"Even now with Omicron, some people are at much greater risk of hospitalizations and severe illness, and we need to bear that in mind," Henry said at the time.

"The B.C. Vaccine Card program is specifically designed to address and mitigate those risks (and) allow us to keep certain businesses and activities open."

The system is now scheduled to remain in place until June 30, unless the situation improves before then.