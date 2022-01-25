B.C. extends vaccine passport system through June 2022

The B.C. government has extended its province-wide vaccine passport system for another five months, citing the ongoing risks posed by COVID-19.

While health officials believe community transmission is decreasing – based on test-positivity and other surveillance data – the number of hospitalizations remains high, and coronavirus-related deaths have been increasing in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the current COVID-19 measures must remain in place, including the B.C. Vaccine Card program, which was initially set to expire at the end of January.

"Even now with Omicron, some people are at much greater risk of hospitalizations and severe illness, and we need to bear that in mind," Henry said at a news conference.

"The B.C. Vaccine Card program is specifically designed to address and mitigate those risks (and) allow us to keep certain businesses and activities open."

The passport system, which requires proof of vaccination for a wide range of activities, from going to the movies to dining in restaurants, is now scheduled to remain in place until June 30, unless the situation improves before then.

"As we move through this period, it will, I expect, no longer be necessary. But right now, it is one of those important tools we have," Henry said.

While Omicron has significantly changed the face of the pandemic, rendering contact-tracing ineffective because of its rapid spread and shorter incubation periods, much remains the same – including the proven benefit of vaccination, Henry said.

She pointed to a growing body of data showing that booster doses "protect against infection, even with Omicron." Previous modelling has shown that being vaccinated with even two doses significantly reduces the chances of hospitalization and death after catching COVID-19.

This is a developing story and will be updated.