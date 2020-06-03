VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s premier will take questions about the province's ongoing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic in his weekly briefing Wednesday.

Premier John Horgan will speak from Victoria in the afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 1:30 p.m.

Few details were given about what Horgan might discuss, but he's expected to take questions from reporters.

Horgan's popularity has surged during the pandemic, as health care and COVID-19 have been top-of-mind for B.C. residents, a recent poll conducted by Research Co. suggested.

That survey indicated Horgan's approval rating is at 73 per cent, and that part of that rating is due to Horgan and the NDP's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C.

In his last weekly briefing, Horgan again extended B.C.'s state of emergency. That extension made it the longest period B.C. would be in a state of emergency, and the premier said there was "no likely end in sight."

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.