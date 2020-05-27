VANCOUVER -- British Columbia's state of emergency has been extended for another two weeks, making it the longest period in the province's history where emergency orders have been in place.

B.C.'s state of emergency was first issued on March 18 and subsequently extended multiple times because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Premier John Horgan announced the extension during a news conference in Victoria Wednesday. Prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, the longest period the province had been under a state of emergency was the 2017 wildfire season.

"We are now exceeding that, with, I have to say, no likely end in sight," Horgan said.

States of emergency, which can only be issued two weeks at a time, allow the government to exercise powers under the Emergency Program Act during a crisis, which include the ability to restrict travel and issue directives to local governments.

When asked about the recent report by the Canadian Armed Forces which revealed the grim state of five long-term care homes in Ontario, Horgan said he was "horrified" by the details but insisted the same issues are not happening in B.C.

"I can say with great certainty that the providers are giving the best care possible under extraordinarily difficult circumstances, and the horror stories that we're seeing out of Quebec and Ontario are not being duplicated here in British Columbia," he said.

The premier also announced the opening of a second urgent primary care centre in Surrey, which would make it the second such facility in that city. Horgan said there are currently 90,000 people without a family doctor in that city and that the new care centre would help alleviate some of the pressure on families.

Horgan also announced MLAs will return to the legislature on June 22.

"Some will be here in person, some will be beaming in with technology, but at the end of the day, debate will take place, votes will be cast, and democracy will be well served," he said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.