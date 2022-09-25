B.C. residents in Atlantic Canada when Fiona struck share tense moments

B.C. residents who were in Atlantic Canada when post-tropical storm Fiona struck are now sharing their frightening experiences.

CTV News Vancouver’s Chris Brinton arrived in Prince Edward Island's capital of Charlottetown for a vacation last week, just before the storm hit.

“Friday got pretty nasty pretty fast,” said Brinton. "The sound was scary. It was scary.”

On Saturday, Brinton awoke to a large tree smashed through his rental vehicle.

“I probably should have moved it to an empty lot. I didn’t even think about it,” he said. "I'm from the West Coast. I've been in wind storms before, but this was another level."

As of Sunday morning, nearly 95 per cent of customers were still out of power in P.E.I.

Brinton said he and his partner were originally planning to head to Cape Breton, N.S., but will now attempt to fly back to B.C. on Tuesday.

"Our trip is ... It's kind of done," he said.

At Vancouver International Airport, passengers from an inbound flight from Halifax, N.S., were happy to return home Sunday.

“We weren’t allowed to go out, you couldn’t go near the water,” Port Coquitlam resident Allessandra Sorace told CTV News.

“It was kind of frightening being told not to leave your home because you could literally die,” she added. “The windows were shaking a lot, things were flying into the window."

Vancouver resident Lauren Isaacson was on the last leg of a Maritimes road trip with her husband as Fiona approached.

“We had just come off the Cabot Trail when we started hearing news about the storm,” Isaacson said. “We started thinking about what we needed to do when we got to Halifax.”

Isaacson said they were at their Airbnb before the storm hit.

“The power went off in the middle of the night and didn’t come on for 24 hours,” she said. “But we were ok, we were prepared.”