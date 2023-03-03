B.C. residents fined almost $1M for roles in U.S.-based Ponzi scheme

Gold bars are shown. (Shutterstock.com) Gold bars are shown. (Shutterstock.com)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. jury poised to weigh international soccer's ugly side

For seven weeks in a U.S. courtroom, federal jurors were thrust into a corruption scandal that had reached the highest levels of professional soccer. They must now decide the fates of two former Fox executives accused of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

  • WATCH

    WATCH | Winter blast impacts London, Ont. region

    A winter storm warning covers London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford, while Elgin, Simcoe, and Norfolk County meanwhile are under a winter weather travel advisory. A Texas low is headed toward southern Ontario with a swath of heavy moisture laden snow.

    (CTV News file image)

  • Power outage affecting some Sarnia residents

    The Sarnia Police would like to advise the community that there is currently a power outage in certain areas of Sarnia due to the winter weather effecting some power lines. Bluewater Power has been notified and will be working on the situation.

  • Army training will be held in London, Ont. Saturday

    Local Canadian Army Reserve soldiers of 31 Canadian Brigade Group will be conducting training in London, Ont. this weekend. On Saturday, soldiers will march along local roadsides, near Wolseley Barracks, in uniform with their personal weapons, which will remain unloaded at all times.

Northern Ontario

Kitchener